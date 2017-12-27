Woman killed by police car

A 20-year-old Sangre Grande woman was killed yesterday when she was hit by a police car on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) in Curepe.

She has been identified as Gabriel Edwards.

According to reports, at about 1 am, the marked police car driven by PC Richardson who was in the company of PC Gooding, was proceeding east along the PBR and on nearing the intersection, Edwards allegedly ran across the road and collided with the car. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Edwards worked at Unipet Gas Station in Curepe. While co-workers at the station were unable to say much about the woman, they described her as a “cool person.” Investigations are ongoing.