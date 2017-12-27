Valencia man shot dead

Akeil Mannette.

A 23-year-old Valencia man was shot dead after his car ran off the road in Aranguez on Boxing Day afternoon.

He has been identified as Akeil Mannette, of Avocado Drive, Valencia.

Yesterday, at about 4.30 pm, a man driving along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway saw Mannette’s silver Nissan Sylphy at the side of the road near the Aranguez overpass.

A wrecker was called, but while the wrecker was removing the car, a man jumped out of nearby bushes and shot Mannette. The killer escaped in a blue Mazda car parked nearby, as Manette slumped to the ground dead.

Police have not yet ascertained a motive for the murder. An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

