Transgender woman charged with murder

The crime scene where Lemsey's body was found on December 18th. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

A transgender woman appeared in court yesterday charged with the murder of her lover, Keil Lemsey, on December 18.

Christopher Alexander, who is also called Kim, appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the San Fernando Magistrates Court.

Lemsey's body was discovered by a sanitation worker stuffed in a garbage bin on the National Energy Skills Centre campus in Debe on December 18. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Lemsey was 35 and lived in St Augustine. When his body was first discovered, there were reports that Lemsey identified as transgender, but the police issued a press release a day later saying it was Alexander who identifies as a woman.

Alexander, also 35, of Corinth Settlement, Ste Madeleine, was a security guard at the campus. She was arrested on the scene and allegedly told police she and Lemsey were in a relationship. She was charged by Cpl Smith of the Region 3 Homicide Bureau on December 22.