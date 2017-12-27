Playground TT unveils the ‘Ultimate Carnival Calendar’ Playground TT unveils the 'Ultimate Carnival Calendar'

Playground TT logo

An interactive guide to Carnival 2018 is now live on the website www.playground.TT

The company says its Ultimate Carnival Calendar “is set to disrupt the way residents of TT, our diaspora and other visitors to the islands discover where to fete, lime, play mas and enjoy cultural activities during Carnival 2018 and beyond.”

The calendar has details on more than 350 Carnival events, and the site allows users to search the calendar using various categories, including event name, date, band and cost.

From the consumers’ perspective, Playground TT is dedicated to helping users keep track of all events in TT as well as helping them buy tickets.

Promoters get to list their events for free and because the site has its own card processing facility, pay lower card processing fees than they would at other sites.

Playground.TT is the brainchild of its CEO, Elise Jones, an American woman-in-tech entrepreneur who now lives in TT. Jones established the site by adapting her party bus and activities company, Playground Atlanta, to the local market.

“Playground TT represents an exciting partnership between Jones and a team of Trinidadian business professionals, including LaShaun Ramdin, former general manager at Trend Media Group.”