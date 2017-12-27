Man shot dead in Couva

A 21-year-old man was killed in Mc Bean, Couva during the pre-dawn hours yesterday. Isaiah Mitchell was said to be heading to his Grant Street, Couva home when he was shot dead by an unknown person.

Mitchell was returning from an all-night pool party and was standing at the side of the road when he was shot in the face.

Another man was wounded in the shooting, and both were taken to the Couva district health facility where Mitchell died. The second man is said to be in a stable condition at the hospital.