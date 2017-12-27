Man charged for mother-in-law assault

A Claxton Bay man was granted $50,000 bail yesterday when he appeared in court charged with causing his 73-year-old mother-in-law grievous bodily harm during an argument last Wednesday.

Dwayne Harricharan, 31, of Boodoo Trace, Macaulay, Claxton Bay pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Harricharan was represented by attorney Analee Girwar. The charge was read to him that on December 20 at Boodoo Trace, Macaulay, Claxton Bay he maliciously and unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm on the woman.

The woman is still warded at the San Fernando General Hospital as she had to have surgery on her hip after the incident. She is said to be in a stable condition. Harricharan’s wife, who is the victim’s daughter, was present in court yesterday and Girwar said she was there as a show of support to her husband. His mother was also present in court.

Girwar said Harricharan is a diesel mechanic and has two children, ages eight and three. In making an application for bail, she said Harricharan had made arrangements to live with his mother for the duration of the trial. He had been living on the same compound as his mother-in-law before his arrest.

Girwar said a third party would remove Harricharan’s belongings from the home and take it to his mother’s house in Bukal Trace, Forres Park, Claxton Bay if he was granted bail. She said he had two previous convictions for obscene language and indecent exposure.

Charles granted him $50,000 bail with a surety or a $20,000 cash alternative. As conditions of his bail, Harricharan was ordered to stay away from the victim, to not contact her and to stay away from her home. The matter was adjourned to January 24.