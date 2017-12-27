Hololo, Cascade can expect water relief

Residents of Hololo Mountain Road, Cascade and Ariapita Road, St Ann’s can expect their water supply to be restored from today, says Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty.

Plenty told Newsday yesterday the issue was being addressed and water should be restored to the area by today.

The area has been without pipe-borne water over the past 11 days and some residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

A resident said on the St Ann’s Cascade Hololo residents’ Facebook page, “We need a serious investigation into this water/WASA scam now. Hololo has been without water for over ten days now and residents are being made to pay for water trucks!!! This is c--p! And the prime minister is our neighbour?!?!?”

Another said the situation was the same in Ariapita Road, and while the “water in the spring is flowing constantly...we are suffering.” She said, “This has been the same for years and no amount of contacting anyone has made any difference. Very fed up.”

Yet another resident said, “To leave customers without water over Christmas is borderline criminal. Ordered truck delivery 5 days ago and still waiting. Total BS.”

And while people in the area are without pipe-borne water, a resident said. “Meanwhile water is pouring down at the bottom of Hololo Road by the Anglican Church and on Hillcrest at the side of Massy Stores.”

The issue of a reliable supply of water to the area has been ongoing in recent years, and especially during the dry season, residents said.