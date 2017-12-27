Ferry rescheduled

Owing to current sea conditions, with waves in excess of four metres (over 12 feet), the sailings of the ferry T&T Express from Port of Spain to Tobago over the long holiday weekend have been amended.

This is to avoid hull stress, vehicle damage and to provide a more comfortable ride to the passengers, the Port Authority and TT Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd said in a release.

The amended schedule takes effect from today. The sailing time from Tobago remains the same, but the departure from Port of Spain has been brought forward with the exception of January 1.

On December 28, 29, 30 and 31, departure from Port of Spain will be 2 pm instead of 3.30 pm. On January 1, departure is 12 noon. The sailing time from Tobago on December 28, 29, 30 and 31 remains 6.30 am.

On January 2, sailing from Port of Spain will be 2pm and departure from Tobago remains 6.30 am.

The release said the conditions at sea are expected to continue after January 2, but the situation will be monitored and an update will be provided.

The cargo vessel the MV Cabo Star will maintain its daily schedule from Port of Spain at 2 pm and from Tobago at 11 pm.

The decision was necessary, the release said, to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and vehicles on the sea bridge.