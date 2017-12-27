Boy, 9, killed in Caparo crash, sister critical

A nine-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday night in Chaguanas in a vehicular accident.

Dead is Tyler Edwards of Carapichaima. According to police, the boy was in a van, a Nissan Navarra, at about 8 pm. The driver, police said, is a friend of Edwards’ mother Antoinette Diamond-Edwards.

According to the report, the mother and her younger daughter were also in the van.

Police said the family was returning from a wedding when the van, which was heading south along Perseverance Road, upon approaching the Caparo River bridge, veered off the left side of the road and smashed into another vehicle.

The police report stated that upon impact, Tyler was thrown out of the van. He landed close to the river bank.

Police said that the boy died at the scene and his sister is at the Mt Hope hospital in critical condition.

Tyler was a Standard Three pupil of the Carapichaima RC School.