A year in culture

Calypso Rose

Carnival culture in 2017 had its fair share of ups and downs, with Calypso Rose and Pan Trinbago dominating the news throughout the year.

The year in culture and entertainment started with Calypso Rose (McCartha Linda Sandy-Lewis), 77, in her first-ever concert at the impressive Shaw Park Complex in Tobago. She had Tobagonians and tourists alike totally consumed by her performance. But less than a month later, the famed daughter of the soil created history, becoming the first TT citizen to win the coveted Victoires de la Musique – France’s version of the Grammys – for her platinum-selling album Far From Home.

On accepting the award at a gala ceremony at the Zenith in Paris, Rose declared she is now the “Queen of France,” which drew lusty applause from the audience.

Fellow Tobagonian Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lauded Calypso Rose’s achievement, as did French Ambassador Hédi Picquart at a reception he hosted at his home to salute the queen.

However, in May the calypso queen suffered a setback and had to be admitted to a hospital in Paris to treat a case of gout. But she remained in high spirits, as she performed for hospital staff.

In recognition of Calypso Rose’s stellar achievement, she was given a diplomatic passport and her name etched on the nose of a Caribbean Airlines jet, having been hailed as a trailblazer in her field.

On Republic Day Calypso Rose was to receive the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT). However, she was then on her second Far From Home European tour, on which she was contracted to perform in 65 shows, so she didn’t receive the nation’s highest award until December, when she returned home for the special occasion. She also took the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister to give senior citizens a day.

PAN TRINBAGO

From very early in the year, the Carnival bacchanal started, with panmen marching to Pan Trinbago’s head office over the non-payment of fees owed to them from 2016, and to express dissatisfaction at the organisation’s handling of administrative issues. Eventually $1,000 cheques were issued – but bounced at the bank. Panmen became more furious with president Keith Diaz, who suffered a heart attack the following day.

Days later, after a meeting with executives of Pan Trinbago, pan players came to a compromise over Panorama, agreeing it would go on, but there was no election of a new executive.

A subsequent announcement by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly that a forensic audit into Pan Trinbago will be done after Carnival was met with disdain by Pan Trinbago.

Then came rumours of a resignation of its president, which spread like wildfire, but proved unfounded.

A subsequent decision taken by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to take control of all financial income from the gates of all national Carnival shows run by the special interest groups (SIGs) was met with disdain. Pan Trinbago was most upset, labelling the move a hostile takeover, but Gadsby-Dolly denied the accusation.

The National Steelband Panorama semifinal Savannah Party was thrown back several years when Pan Trinbago, in its wisdom decided to have small, medium and large conventional steelbands play on the same day. The event didn’t finish till the wee hours of Monday morning.

Discontent continued within the ranks. The Concerned Individuals for Pan (CIP) made allegations of financial misconduct and demanded that the central executive call a meeting to have their concerns addressed, but the 50 signatures were short of the compulsory 122 for such a meeting to be called,

It was not till September that pan players got their remittance cheques.