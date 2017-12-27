A Christmas love gift

THE EDITOR: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Isaiah 9:6.

What accolades given to a person! The Prophet Isaiah hundreds of years before Christ’s birth prophesy about His coming, “Christ” which translates the anointed one. It is Christmas once more being celebrated around the world with the main emphasis being on Jesus Christ.

Of course what is Christmas without good old Trini dishes and drinks, the ham, turkey, pork done in all styles, some wild meat, specially made Christmas rice, pastelle, fruit cake, and black cake not leaving out our special drinks at Christmas time, sorrel and ginger beer just to name a couple. Oh! and definitely the sounds of sweet parang ringing in your ears. Yet in the midst of all the festivities, family gatherings, friends visiting and all the socialising it is important within ourselves that we all remember that “Christmas love Gift,” God’s only begotten Son Jesus Christ, for He is the reason for the season.

It was because of love towards mankind that He came, the Father recognising that humanity needed a Saviour gave His very best not just for some individuals or a chosen few but the entire world. Let me openly declare that everyone has a right to all that is in that Christmas love gift, every blessing and, guess what, it does not cost you anything. We read in John 3:16 a very popular scripture verse that states, “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” When God gave that love gift He literally emptied himself, there was no more he could do.

How many of us would be willing to do what he did without even thinking twice?

Now that we all understand this great love gift which was given to the world by God. I encourage us all let us cherish Him not just at Christmas time but all year round. Enjoy the season with friends and family and may God continue to richly bless you as you celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH, San Juan