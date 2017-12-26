Social Development treats children

Children sing Christmas carols after getting their faces painted.

The Ministry of Social Development held its first Christmas party for the children of staff members and children associated with the Cerebral Palsy Society and the Blind Welfare Association of Trinidad and Tobago. The event was held at the Ministry’s Inter Disciplinary Child Development Centre in Couva.

The event saw a total of 75 children being treated to games, food and drinks as well as a story telling segment, courtesy NALIS. Santa Claus distributed presents to the children and took the opportunity to pose for photos with toddlers and youngsters alike.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Jacinta Bailey Sobers, during her welcome told the gathering to focus on the true meaning of Christmas and that it is not the things we do around Christmas that counts but those Christmas things we do throughout the year that really matters. She said the Ministry looks forward to making this an annual event where children of staff members get the opportunity to interact and play with those who are less fortunate.