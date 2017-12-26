Shoppers cash in on Boxing bargains

More gifts?: Two boys carry a bike and toy car perhaps hoping to get more Christmas gifts as shoppers came out for Boxing Day bargains in Port of Spain yesterday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Christmas has come and gone in a blink of the eye, but the shopping continues. Several stores were open in Port of Spain yesterday despite it being a holiday (Boxing Day) with shoppers taking advantage of bargains offered by some businesses. Excellent Stores has been a must for years now where they offer many of their Christmas stocks that were not sold at half price or another discount. Yesterday, was no different as scores of people invaded the store on Frederick Street, already stocking up for nest year’s Christmas.

One such shopper was Mary Girod of Arima. She was not one to let a good bargain go by. “I am taking advantage of the sale. I know that this store is genuine because they don’t jack up their prices and then give a discount. I think the prices are very reasonable. I am just adding to my decorations for next year because we have a new tree,” Girod said. This was Mary Ali’s first time at an after-holiday sale and she was impressed. Holding up a Christmas wreath, Ali found that paying $200 for what was previously marked at $300 was a great bargain. “I think the prices are reasonable and this is the first time I am doing this. This is nice,” she said. Several other stores were open along Frederick and Queen Streets, but there were more browsers than shoppers. Vendors were still displaying endless bicycles and toys hoping that there would be late Christmas shoppers to take the stock off their hands. Well, there is still New Year’s to look forward to.