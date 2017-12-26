Seeking asylum in TT

THE EDITOR: Where will TT citizens go should we need to seek asylum? Cuba? Venezuela? The Dominican Republic? Who will be able to take us into the other islands when we are the preferred destination for asylum seekers of the world?

If we presently allow too many asylum seekers of the world free entry into TT how do we manage increasing numbers of people who may be waiting weeks, months and years before their departure? There are thousands of asylum seekers living in tent camps in some countries in distressing, deplorable conditions. Where will we set up camps? Wallerfield or the Queen’s Park Savannah? It is foolhardy to imagine that the Living Water Community and the Government, can prevent eventual chaos. Should TT become a holding bay for years on end, we too may need to seek asylum. Gang activity could possibly escalate if seekers, in order to survive, form their own gangs. Stricter border controls need to be in place. More in-depth training will be necessary for all immigration officers. The laws of entry into TT will have to be amended to help self preservation.

The situation is already complex. This is not about ensuring the education of in-transit children. This is about the future of our children whose quality of life may be affected if TT becomes over-extended. The ordinary TT man in the street will find difficulty coping with day-to-day living when the numbers of asylum seekers goes viral.

This letter is meant as a wake up call.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin