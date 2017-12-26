Hasnain-Mohammed for President

THE EDITOR: Please allow me, with the greatest respect, to comment on the question as to who should be the next President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Without any hesitation whatsoever, my nomination is Mrs Amina Maaria Hasnain-Mohammed.

She is one of the brightest attorneys-at-law in San Fernando, and a former partner at Hobson’s & Co. Therefore, she has built a solid reputation for hard work and integrity throughout her professional life. This has resulted in her being highly regarded by her colleagues in the legal profession. She has been successful in several matters before the Privy Council and holds a master’s degree in intellectual property law. She is also married with two children. I am certain that Mrs Hasnain-Mohammed will be respected and admired by our entire population, irrespective of political affiliation or geographical location.

Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion on this extremely important matter.

REHAN ABDOOL, Gulf View