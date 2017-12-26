Guilty until proven innocent

THE EDITOR: One is appalled to read of dignified judges behaving like vulgar politicians over the matter concerning the Chief Justice.

Have they forgotten the presumption of innocence until proven guilty? Have they torn up the constitution or are they merely ignoring it?

Do drunkard judges have rights that sober ones do not have?

Understandably, after years of blatant corruption in high places, our standards have changed for the better. But, must the Chief Justice be hounded out of office by a seemingly angry mob?

Please, let us follow the constitution and treat the Chief Justice with the dignity that he deserves.

An allegation is vastly different from an affidavit? If the Chief Justice has done wrong, then impeach him. Surely we do not want trial by lynching mob or even trial by newspapers.

LENNIE M NIMBLETT, St Ann’s