Grande hospital one Christmas baby

BUNDLE OF JOY: Sangre Grande Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt (left) presents a hamper to Shanna Forrester-Le Sendre who gave birth to the only baby for Christmas Day 2017. Also at her bedside (from left to right) are Camille Moore, midwife, and her daughter Amara, midwives Sebla La Rose-Orr and Tammika Seecharan, Patient Care Assistant Rajistrie Sammy and Registered Nurse Gillian Harris.

Sangre Grande Hospital recorded its first and only Christmas baby at 7 am on Monday.

According to a release from the hospital the baby, a boy weighing five pounds, was born to Shanna Forrester-Le Sendre.

Sangre Grande Hospital chief executive officer Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt, presented the mother with a hamper filled with baby products and congratulated her on the new addition to her family. Forrester-Le Sendre, who lives in Arouca, expressed her gratitude towards the Maternity Ward staff and said she was truly pleased with the service she received at the Sangre Grande Hospital. She was the only mother to deliver a baby at the hospital on Christmas Day. The first Christmas Day baby was a baby girl born to Jelyssa Hall at 12.13 am at Mt Hope Maternity Hospital.