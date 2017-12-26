Den of iniquity

THE EDITOR: In my opinion, the best description of Trinidad bearing in mind the amount of corruption , serious crimes and petty crimes committed here daily is a den of iniquity. This once peaceful and almost crime free island is now jam-packed with criminals ranging from poiticians to the ordinary man in the street.

It has become so bad now that citizens are living in fear for their lives. The most disturbing thing about it all is that the very citizens elected to bring about prosperity and security to this nation are among leading offenders and by not trying to change the situation are helping in the expansion of crime here at every level by the adverse examples they set. Most of this group can’t now detach themselves from the stigma or the evils of our society. They have their fingers in every pie of corruption and other illegal activities. Despite the fact that they profess to hold distinguished diplomas and certificates of higher education and profession, they, in character, are no better than the low-class petty criminals and touts that hang around Frederick street.

Over the past decades they have played a major part creating corrupt overnight millionaires who themselves have become immune to murders and other serious crimes here. The pioneers of our local politics and their successors have stood by and allowed these high-ranking individuals to pull the wool over the eyes of our gullible ordinary citizens.

Many have and are still using the race card to divide the nation in their devious trick to gain or hold onto power.

The remaining decent and upright citizens are struggling to keep their heads above the ocean of criminality that exist here today. Many, in the end, succumb to the evils that now exists in this den of equity. The biggest losers in the battle of survival are the poor, semi-educated and the gullible supporters of those in the corridors of power.

There are now only three ways of getting out of this evil situation. One is to hand the nation back to England; two is to hand the nation to the UN, lock, stock and barrel and play no part in its administration; and third to wait for our oil and gas resources to dry up.

These two sources of natural resources have played a major role in bringing this nation into disrepute. Its easy access to its flowing profits while poor accounting procedures have allowed those so-called responsible officials / high-class crooks to look upon these two industries as “ATMs.” Furthermore those holding the “bank cards” have been led into acts of milking the Treaury funds by locally invented corrupt methods that have now become part and parcel of our crime senario.

GA MARQUES via e-mail