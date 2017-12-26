Book tackles adapting to Climate Change

Dr Michelle Mycoo presenting on her co-written book, A Blue Urban Agenda.

More than four million people in the Caribbean and the Pacific are estimated to be living in flood prone areas.

As evidenced by the catastrophic hurricanes that took place this year, one in five residents living in low-elevation coastal zones will face threats to their safety, economic output and employment due to sea level rise.

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus senior lecturer Urban and Regional Planning Dr Michelle Mycoo and Inter-American Development Bank Urban specialist Dr Michael G Donovan address these issues and make policy recommendations in their book, A Blue Urban Agenda which was launched on December 11.

Dr Michelle Mycoo has published on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and coastal zone planning. She co-authored the book Disaster Risk Reduction.

Dr Michael G Donovan is currently leading research projects on urban land tenure, adaptation in coastal cities, and metropolitan governance.