Bar fight leads to death

YVONNE WEBB

Southern Division police are searching for a man who may have caused the death of Assaf Khan. The man, whose identity has been revealed to the police, has been on the run since the incident.

Khan died at San Fernando General Hospital on Christmas morning, hours after he got into a fight with the suspect.

A police report stated Khan, 23, of Picton Street, Diamond Village, San Fernando, was liming at Lucky Star Recreation Club, Cipero Street, Golconda, on Saturday around 10.30 pm. He got into an argument with someone he knew. The war of words escalated into a fist fight and Khan was cuffed in the face. The blow caused him to fall to the ground, hitting his head, leaving him unconscious.

Khan was taken to the hospital where he received emergency treatment and was admitted to the High Dependency Unit. However, he succumbed to his injuries around 4.45 am on Christmas Day.

Southern Division police said an autopsy will determine the cause of death following which advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) would decide where or not a crime was committed.

“We cannot classify the death until the investigation is completed. An inquest may be held to determine whether the man may have been intoxicated and fell or whether a blow to the face would have resulted in him falling and hitting his head,” an officer explained.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.