Angostura recognises long-serving staff

Ralphy Goindhan receives his award for 35 years of service.

The House of Angostura has presented awards to 62 employees who celebrated between ten and 40 years working at the Laventille-based company.

Among those receiving awards were present CEO Genevieve Jodhan for ten years’ service, multi-sport endurance athlete Diane Henderson for 25 years, master distiller John Georges for 35 years and the longest-serving staff member, Leon Gordon, who has been with the company for the past 40 years and is retiring in 2019.

Other long-standing employees were recently-retired John Walcott who also celebrated 35 years, Ralphy Goindhan, Lindsey Wilson and David Woods Jr, each celebrating 30 years at Angostura.

Jodhan addressed the awardees, saying; “It is a tremendous privilege to be here with you tonight as we celebrate years of dedicated service to the House of Angostura. Together we have accumulated more than 1,000 years of service there.

That is indeed an achievement to celebrate.

It is our work, our dedication that go into making the iconic bitters and the superb rums that are enjoyed every single time someone drinks a Manhattan or a Queen’s Park Swizzle anywhere in the world; from London to Moscow, from Brisbane to San Francisco. You and I … from one tiny island of just over 1.3 million people – we make that happen. We have a lot to be proud of. I take this opportunity to thank you and to congratulate you on your Long Service Award.”

The award ceremony and dinner were held at the company’s hospitality booth at the Queen’s Park Oval.