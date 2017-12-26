Just In
Wednesday 27 December 2017
6 teens held with rifle

Six teenagers are expected to appear in court today after they were held with a loaded firearm.

According to reports, officers from the St Joseph Police Station were conducting roadblock exercises along Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near St Augustine when they stopped a green Nissan B15 car. The car was searched and the officers reportedly found a loaded rifle.

The six teenagers, between 14 and 19, were arrested and taken into custody. The teenagers’ parents were notified and the group was questioned about their possession of the weapon. They are all expected to be charged and be brought before a Tunapuna magistrate today.

