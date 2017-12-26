2 gunned down

GUNNED DOWN: Crime scene investigators photograph Dwayne Knight, inset, who was shot dead at the maxi taxi terminal in Patna Village, Diego Martin yesterday. A bullet pierced the back window of the maxi next to the body. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE.

A mother and wife are both mourning the loss of their loved ones in murders which occurred on Christmas night and Boxing Day morning. This brings the murder rate to 488.

Dwayne Knight, 31, was gunned down as he was liming at a maxi taxi hub in Patna Village, Diego Martin around 9 am yesterday.

Several onlookers said Knight was liming at the time of the incident. He worked as a PH (private for hire) taxi driver and also washed maxis taxis to earn a living.

Knight’s wife April-Ann said they had only been married for about three years; next month would have been their third anniversary.

Those standing around observing the forensic officers gathering evidence at the crime scene described Knight as “cool” and one who liked to make people laugh.

“He never harass nobody, he was real cool. What I want to know is why the police picked up the (bullet) shells before the forensic people get here. That is tampering with evidence and contaminating the crime scene,” said one of Knight’s cousins. He declined to give his name.

April-Ann stood by looking on as her husband’s body was carried into a hearse.

“We were supposed to move back to Diego Martin last Friday. We were going to build our own place here. We were living in San Juan, but things real hard,” said April-Ann, who works in a bakery. She said they were on their way to visit family in Diego Martin when Knight dropped her off at her mother’s and left to give a friend a lift to Blue Basin.

“I just got a call and they tell me Dwayne get shoot. Look the ham was hot in the microwave waiting for when Dwayne got home. He was not a perfect person, I can’t say that, but he had come a long way in changing his life. We together for ten years and he was a person who if he say that car green, then it must be green. He was not wicked or malicious, but he was opinionated. Before he changed he used to hang out with the wrong crowd. He had changed so much,” April-Ann said with tears streaming down her face.

April-Ann said she would continue building the house although he was no longer here. “We buy all the cement and everything, it was just to put it down. I know it will be hard, but I will do what I have to do, what we started together. I was all he had and he was all I had, we depended on each other,” April-Ann said.

Knight’s brother Keegan said he could not even begin to guess who would want to kill his brother. “He was too nice for this man, he wasn’t involved in anything.”

In an unrelated incident on Nelson Street, Port of Spain, port worker Robert Carrington was shot dead at a bar opposite to his mother Virginia’s home, where he sometimes stayed.

At around 8.15 pm on Christmas night, shots rang out, but Virginia was not bothered as she was already in bed.

“I got up to use the bathroom and then I got a call that Robert fall and was bleeding. I thought maybe it was his diabetes and he fell and maybe hit his head. It was only later they said he was shot in the chest,” she said.

Virginia said she was unaware of any disputes her son may have been involved in, and could think of no one who would want to kill him. Strangely enough, Virginia said she was not touched by Carringrton’s death.

“We were not close. He would sometimes come here and sometimes he would go and sleep by his friend. I can’t say for sure why he was killed, but I do know he was very ignorant because he was always right, so his death is neither here nor there. But, I think it was a stray bullet that hit him,” Virginia said.

Carrington had one daughter.