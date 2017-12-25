When the flu comes calling

JAMES DUPRAJ

It's flu season – that time where it seems no matter what we do or how clean we keep our hands, we seem to pick up one of the circulating flu viruses that are so common during this time of year.

Flus are not your run-of-the-mill colds, although the two share similar symptoms. While colds are usually mild without fevers in adults (children may sometimes run a fever during a cold bout), flus can drag on for weeks and include frequent and sometimes intense muscle pains, respiratory ailments, headaches, fever, and can lead to more severe complications such as pneumonia or bacterial infections if not treated properly.

Recently, flu and sinus medications seem to be in short supply at several local pharmacies, which begs the question have there been higher instances of the flu virus or are citizens simply “stocking up” on such medications in the vein of prevention is better than the cure?

While over-the-counter medications are certainly the most popular and hassle free way of battling that pesky flu virus, the flu vaccine is also an option that many opt for during this susceptible time.

It is advised that flu vaccines be administered before or around the start of flu season (usually considered to be the month of October but may start as early as September), but as long as the flu virus is in circulation vaccination continues to be offered throughout the season, into January and even later.

Each year, a flu vaccine is designed to target strains of the viruses expected to be most dominant that particular season. These vaccines can reduce the risk of getting sick with the flu by as much as 50-60 per cent, according the US’ Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The flu vaccine also works two-fold – it doesn’t only protect you from getting the flu but can also prevent you from transmitting the flu to vulnerable people around you, such as the elderly, children, or people with weakened immune systems.

Flu vaccines are also safe for anyone six months of age and older and are recommended annually, with some rare exceptions. There are different flu vaccines approved for use in different groups of people, so it is important to consult with a healthcare professional about which option is right for you.

Pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are viable candidates for yearly flu shots. However, people with life-threatening allergies to the flu vaccine or its ingredients (which include gelatin, antibiotics, or other ingredients) cannot or may require a different strain of the shot.

For example, people with egg allergies are assigned a specific egg-free vaccine, and so on.

As is expected, there are many differing views on the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Some people claim to get slightly sick after getting the shot, other vaccine veterans say the shot hurts worse than the average immunisation ritual, and yet there are others who think getting vaccinated and taking store-bought medication are interchangeable.

Yet there are those who may argue that they are perfectly healthy and do not require such measures to protect their health. Health notwithstanding, healthcare professionals generally recommend the vaccine because of exposure – to friends, family, co-workers – that can lead to infection.

While the final decision to get the annual flu shot is a personal one, which usually takes into account a person’s exposure to the viruses, their personal history with flus, among other factors, Newsday has compiled a list of flu vaccination pros and cons to help you make a more informed decision this flu season.

PROS

Sometimes different strains of the flu virus begin spreading simultaneously. It is also impossible for the yearly vaccine to include all possible strains of the virus you may be exposed to that season, so you may still become infected with a strain of the virus that is different from the strains in your flu shot. The good news here is you can still benefit from the flu shot, and possibly have less severe symptoms and overall case even if you do contract a different strain of the flu given the immunisation protections gotten through the shot.

While it is recommended you take the shot at the start of flu season, shots can be administered any time. The shot also usually protects you for up to a year, against the strain of the flu virus added to the vaccine you received, so you won’t need another for 12 months. While getting a yearly vaccine may seem like a time-consuming con for some, flu viruses evolve and change every year, thus making the yearly shot your best chance at eluding the new strains of flu virus in the next season.

Some people thing the flu vaccine can give you the flu but medical practitioners say it can’t. The vaccine is made with a dead or weakened form of the flu virus, which can’t give you influenza given the stunted amounts within the shot.

Concern that there’s a link between autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and the vaccine preservative thimerosal has prevented some parents from getting their children vaccinated. However, studies have found that there is no link between vaccines containing thimerosal and ASD. But if you’re still worried, thimerosal-free flu vaccines are available for children and adults.

For those age 65 and older, a high-dose version of the flu vaccine is recommended and available. It may be more effective at protecting the elderly because their immune systems are more fragile.

CONS

As with many medications, there can be several side effects from getting a flu shot. These include aches, low-grade fever, and soreness, redness, or swelling at the injection site. These usually dissipate within two days and are considered a normal reaction to being injected with latent strains of the virus.

In rare cases, serious allergic reactions may occur. These include rapid heartbeat, respiratory problems, hives, dizziness, paleness, or weakness. Usually these symptoms will occur within a few minutes to a few hours after the shot has been administered.

The vaccine only reduces the possibility of getting the flu; it does not rule out the chance of contracting it entirely. In other words, receiving the shot will not guarantee you have a flu-free season. The shot also does not boost your immune system; if your immune system was already weakened before you were administered the shot, you may still be infected by the virus.

Flu vaccines also take up to two weeks to take effect, which means you are still vulnerable to contracting the virus during this window of time.