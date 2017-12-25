Security guard shot in Couva

A 58-year-old security guard of Amalgamated Security Services Limited remains warded following a shooting incident in Couva yesterday.

According to police, at about 12.01 am, having just purchased food, Vitus Lee was headed back to his post at the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) compound on Railway Road in California, Couva when a young man called out to him.

When Lee turned around, the man pointed a gun at Lee and demanded, “aye, give me that gun.”

The young man of East Indian descent, repeated his demand before firing several shots. Lee drew his company issued gun and fired a shot at his would-be assailant before running into the TTEC compound.

Once there, Lee realised he was shot in his right index finger, left shoulder and on the right side of his neck. Lee contacted Amalgamated’s regional supervisor Mr Gumbs and was taken by other Amalgamated security officers to the Couva District Medical Health Facility for treatment. The suspect, who was also shot, was taken to the same health facility.

PC Duncan and WPC Henry visited the facility where Lee’s revolver, 11 rounds of .38 special ammunition, one spent .38 shell casing and one Firearms Users Employee Certificate in the name of Vitus Lee were handed over to the police officers.

PC Duncan interviewed Lee on the incident but was unable to speak with the suspect who was listed in a critical condition. PC Duncan and WPC Henry subsequently went to the junction of Railway and Esperanza roads where they found five 9mm shell casings, two live rounds of 9mm ammunition and a pair of rubber slippers on the road.

Lee and the suspect were later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment yesterday. Ag Sgt Ali is continuing enquiries.