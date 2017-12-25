Right UN vote

THE EDITOR: I have read with great amusement the comments of Professor Andy Knight and many other armchair experts regarding Jerusalem and the UN vote. There are two reasons for this lopsided vote. First a hatred of President Trump, and a total lack of knowledge of the subject matter.

First a short history to put things in perspective. King David captured Jerusalem, a small town then, from the Jebusites a Canaanite tribe 3017 Years ago. His son, King Solomon, built the First Jewish temple there about 3,000 years ago. The Romans conquered Israel 2117 years ago. The Romans dispersed and drove the Jews from their lands including Jerusalem 1947 years ago and changed the name of the countries Israel, Judea and Samaria to Palestina named after a flower that grew wild in the area.

The Muslims arrived and conquered Jerusalem in 637 CE about 1380 years ago. The Jews returned and captured Israel 70 years ago. And captured Jerusalem 50 years ago. The Jewish Kings David and Solomon built Jerusalem.

Now that is out of the way.

The 58 Countries of the Organisation Islamic Conference called on the UN to hold an emergency meeting on Jerusalem. Yes, the vote, besides the 58 Islamic, was overwhelmingly in their favour. The Europeans, in particular, were cowards and voted to preserve the peace ON THEIR STREETS with the massive Muslim populations within their borders. Peace comes from strength not weakness. The French, weak, buckled under the German army advance. Not the British. Winston Churchill held firm. I am afraid that that UN vote will now embolden the Palestinians, and this conflict will go on for decades.

I thank Prime Minister Rowley for our country’s abstention. It would have shown fortitude to have voted NO. But better than going with the flow. The easy road is generally not the right road to success.

Dr David Salinger, Maraval