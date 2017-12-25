Priest: Cease fire in TT

Reverend Daniel Teelucksingh

Reverend Daniel Teelucksingh yesterday declared that a war is raging on several fronts in TT today but its people have the power to end it. In delivering his sermon at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church in San Fernando, Teelucksingh declared, “We must start with a cease fire.”

According to Teelucksingh, “We have walked in darkness for too long.” He said part of this darkness was the “war on the streets” as a result of gang violence and the illegal drug trade.

He said these were factors in the 486 murders that have taken place in TT, alongside bank robberies and home invasions. Teelucksingh said the gender war is also on the front burner in TT. He said evidence of this is seen in the abuse of women and children in the society. A former Independent senator, Teelucksingh also said the war in TT has even reached inside of the Parliament.

He described Parliament as “a chamber of private wars” which is causing chaos in the wider public. However despite these problems and the country’s economic downturn, Teelucksingh opined, “Christmas remains the greatest celebration in TT.” For those who think this title belongs to Carnival, Teelucksingh said, “Carnival is frivolous.”

He said, “Independence Day is a (Queens Park) Savannah parade for a few people.” Teelucksingh reiterated that Christmas is the only holiday which has national appeal in TT.

He observed that while some business people complain of slow sales for Christmas, he has seen great joy and optimism amongst citizens at Christmas time.

He reminded the congregation that until recently, it was offensive for people in the United States to say “Merry Christmas” to one another. Teelucksingh said the country’s challenges reminded him of the words of a Christmas song written in 1971 by former Beatle John Lennon. Quoting a few words from the song, Teelucksingh said Lennon told the American people at that time that the war in Vietnam could end if they wanted it too. He said those words remain relevant to the people of TT today. “The war can be over, if we desire it.” he said.