No more Pres please

THE EDITOR: I am not in support of any of the nominees for the position of President of the Republic.

Why is it necessary for us to have an appointed Head of State? We are now 55 years independent and 41 years as a republic but it would seem that the colonials are still very present. We need to literally throw away the current Constitution that no longer serves the people and have a new contract with the citizens that is FOR and BY the people.

Enough with the meaningless pomp and ceremony!

Stephen Cadiz, fmr Member of Parliament, Maraval