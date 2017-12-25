Just In
A Dominican’s Trini Christmas: Hurricane victim finds refuge in brother’s St Joseph home Ponche a crème prince Regrello expresses satisfaction with Christmas eve experiment Minshall delivers mas with a message Chaguanas mayor renews call for joint patrols
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 26 December 2017
Letters to the Editor

No more Pres please

THE EDITOR: I am not in support of any of the nominees for the position of President of the Republic.

Why is it necessary for us to have an appointed Head of State? We are now 55 years independent and 41 years as a republic but it would seem that the colonials are still very present. We need to literally throw away the current Constitution that no longer serves the people and have a new contract with the citizens that is FOR and BY the people.

Enough with the meaningless pomp and ceremony!

Stephen Cadiz, fmr Member of Parliament, Maraval

Comments

Reply to this story

Letters to the Editor