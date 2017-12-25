Gun, ammo recovered

SEIZED: A revolver and several rounds of ammunition found in a car in Peytonville yesterday.

Police during a pre-dawn patrol yesterday found a gun and ammunition in a car after they stopped its driver because he was acting in a suspicious manner.

Newsday understands that at about 2.15 am on Christmas Day, PC Kokeran and PC Henry of the La Horquetta crime patrol unit were on mobile patrol along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Peytonville in Arima, when they saw the driver of a red Kia Rio acting suspiciously.

On checking the car, the police officers found a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and 18 rounds of .38 ammunition. The suspect, a businessman from the Arima district, was arrested and taken to the La Horquetta Police Station, where he was charged by PC Kokeran. The man will appear before an Arima Magistrate tomorrow.