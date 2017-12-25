Just In
Maternal mortality rates down Msgr Pereira: Believe in the message of Christmas CJ Archie grabs the headlines Security guard shot in Couva Central family cries out for help: ‘We have no home’
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 26 December 2017
Features

EPIC facelift for Calvary Hill Primary

Anna Lalla, left, and Donna Richards lend a helping hand.

SERVOL Special Needs School, Sunshine Hill School, East Port of Spain is getting a facelift. The school is being repainted courtesy a grant from the Digicel Foundation and in-kind support from Kaleidoscope, the Port of Spain City Corporation, URP and other private well-wishers.

Digicel Foundation project coordinator Diana Mathura-Hobson (front row 2nd from right), with members of staff, parents, volunteers and Digicel staff ready to repaint the Servol special needs school.

The collaborative effort began with teachers, parents and the Digicel team members volunteering to paint the indoor and outdoor exteriors and is being facilitated through the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme, which funds community initiatives.

Kelon Mark paints the wall of the Servol school building.

The school was able to secure a grant to purchase paint, brushes and complete minor repairs to the outer walls. The material were purchased at a discounted price and the City Corporation and URP are assisting with labour.

Digicel Foundation project coordinator Diana Mathura-Hobson paints as her colleague Danesh Sahadeo looks on.

The Servol, Sunshine Hill, is a special needs schools located on Calvary Hill. The school accommodates 80 students and is among one of the 20 grantees for EPIC this year.

Anna Lalla works on the walls.

Comments

Reply to this story

Features