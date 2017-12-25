Crown Trace FC rewards top performers

Meshac Carrington and Anthony Mohammed pose with their trophies at the Crown Trace FC Awards held at the Hyatt, recently.

Jeremiah Thomas was names Player of the Year at Crown Trace FCs’ annual awards held last week at at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Thomas got the main award as the club celebrates its top performers for 2017.

Tevin Peters, who won a football scholarship, was the feature speaker for the function which’s theme was “Rise Beyond the Challenge.” Peters is in his final semester at Wiley College in Texas where he is studying Criminal Justice.

“Never let anyone put a limit on what you can achieve. If you have a dream, keep working towards it. There is nothing in life you cannot achieve. The only way to achieve these dreams is by taking risks and believing in yourselves, your abilities, and by putting God first,” he said.

Honour roll:

Most Promising Player – Meschac Carrington

Most Outstanding Player – Anthony Mohammed

Most Goals – Anthony Mohammed

Most Valuable Player – Malik Robinson

Most improved Player – Syrron De La Rosa

Most Discipline Player – Josiah Samuel

Player of the year – Jeremiah Thomas

Best All round academic Player – Kerron George