Crown Trace FC rewards top performers
Jeremiah Thomas was names Player of the Year at Crown Trace FCs’ annual awards held last week at at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Thomas got the main award as the club celebrates its top performers for 2017.
Tevin Peters, who won a football scholarship, was the feature speaker for the function which’s theme was “Rise Beyond the Challenge.” Peters is in his final semester at Wiley College in Texas where he is studying Criminal Justice.
“Never let anyone put a limit on what you can achieve. If you have a dream, keep working towards it. There is nothing in life you cannot achieve. The only way to achieve these dreams is by taking risks and believing in yourselves, your abilities, and by putting God first,” he said.
Honour roll:
Most Promising Player – Meschac Carrington
Most Outstanding Player – Anthony Mohammed
Most Goals – Anthony Mohammed
Most Valuable Player – Malik Robinson
Most improved Player – Syrron De La Rosa
Most Discipline Player – Josiah Samuel
Player of the year – Jeremiah Thomas
Best All round academic Player – Kerron George