Atlantic Sailing Camp begins tomorrow

Atlantic Sports Ambassador Andrew Lewis, right, will facilitate a sailing camp in Vessigny which starts tomorrow and runs until Friday.

Young sailors from the south-west peninsula will once again venture to Vessigny Beach for the annual training initiative facilitated by two-time Olympian and Atlantic Sports Ambassador, Andrew Lewis.

The Atlantic Sailing Camp will take place from December 27-29, where Lewis and other coaches will share theoretical and practical sailing techniques with 30 aspiring sailors between the ages of seven to 15 from Vessigny, Point Fortin and La Brea.

Marlon Grant, Team Lead Sustainability, Atlantic, explained the annual programme which first began in 2012 was focused on giving its participants a holistic development opportunity over its three-day run.

“Participants can improve their sailing competencies and are exposed to best practices in sport while benefiting from mentorship from experienced sportsmen and coaches,” Grant said.

The Atlantic Sailing Camp will run from 9am until 4:30pm each day at the Vessigny Beach Facility and will conclude with a prize-giving ceremony.