5 Christmas Day babies at Sando General

Midwife Rookmin Pirmal assists Nikibah Myler who cradles her newborn son yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Eight hours after his birth, during the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day, and baby Diaz was already giving ‘cut eye’ as his picture was being taken by Newsday.

Onlookers in the maternity ward of San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) began laughing when they noticed this, exclaiming, “Look he giving cut eye!” Baby Diaz’s mother, 21-year-old Alyssa-Adele Seunarine-Diaz, smiled broadly when she saw what her newborn was doing.

In a brief interview with Newsday around noon yesterday, Seunarine-Diaz said, her son was born at 4.12 am, weighing nine pounds, five ounces.

“Yes, his dad is tall,” she said, when asked if baby Diaz got his size from his father. This is her second child – the Palo Seco woman has a son who is almost two-years-old.

Seunarine-Diaz thanked the staff at SFGH for their care, telling Newsday, “The nurses were lovely. I had a great experience.”

Five babies, four boys and a girl, were born at the hospital as of midday yesterday. While some were too shy to speak to the media, one other mother agreed to chat about her Christmas baby.

Nikibah Myler, a 21-year-old Moruga resident, gave birth to her fist child, a boy, at 7.21 am. Baby Forde, weighing almost eight pounds, was wrapped in a green blanket during the interview, with only his chubby cheeks and arms visible. “I wanted a boy, so I was very happy when I found out. I haven’t picked out a name for him yet,” Myler shared.

While the media was taking photos of both women with their babies, Myler’s family began singing happy birthday to baby Forde. Myler smiled as she said, “That was a cool surprise.” The following is the order in which the five babies were born at SFGH on Christmas morning:

4.12 am, Alyssa-Adele Seunarine-Diaz gave birth to a boy

6.12 am, Aneika Phillip gave birth to a boy

6.25 am, Kelly Collymore gave birth to a boy

7.21 am, Nikibah Myler gave birth to a boy

8.14 am, Giselle Cummings delivered a girl via C-section