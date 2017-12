US$250m in hurricane relief

Massy United Insurance (MUI) will pay out over US$250 million to hundreds of customers affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which hit the Caribbean earlier this year.

To date, the company has received in excess of 1.000 claims from clients with damage. As at mid-December, 80 per cent of these have been paid, with the goal of having the remainder settled by the end of this month. The company, which operates in 18 territories throughout the region, saw customers in nine of its markets –Antigua, Anguilla, St Maarten, St Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas, Dominica and Montserrat – experiencing significant losses as a result of Irma and Maria. In the aftermath of Irma, MUI dispatched a team to the worst-hit islands, St Kitts, Antigua and the Turks and Caicos, but they soon had to batten down and prepare for the onslaught of Maria. Within a week of Hurricane Maria’s destruction, the company deployed another team to Dominica to assist with recovery. The Massy United team also provided food, water and other essentials items, including tarpaulins to cover damaged roofs.