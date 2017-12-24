SSFL receive plaudits from Education Ministry

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) and its executive committee, led by president William Wallace, came in for high commendation from the Ministry of Education for its commitment and vision towards national development through youth football.

At an end of season appreciation event for its executive, staff and partners at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium on December 16, adviser to the Minister of Education, Cheryl Ann Wilkinson lauded Wallace and his team for the successful completion of the 2017 season which ended with the staging of an All Star Match at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium the previous weekend.

“I am honoured to be here. I do not feel as a guest here, I feel as if I have returned home after some length of time,” the former principal of Arima Senior Comprehensive said.

“I want to congratulate Mr Wallace and his executive, and the coaches and players for their job this season. We are very proud of the league to see that you now have an office and you have indeed come a long way. I will do everything that I can to ensure that you go an even a longer way as an administration.”

She added that will lobby to have members of the SSFL Executive be seconded to carry out their duties within the League

Wallace meantime spoke of the milestones achieved this year which included one of the most viewed Intercol and Premier League Finals on television via live telecast on Sportsmax TV along with several live broadcast of other matches during the season.

Additionally the League was able to stage a TTFA “B” License coaching course for coaches of schools in conjunction with the TTFA and have held discussions with the TTFA as it related to structuring the League to suit the needs of the national football.

The SSFL also staged for the first time a first responders course for team officials an launched its official website in 2017.

A symposium with all stakeholders and officials will also be staged early in 2018.

“We are happy that the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association is willing to work with us.

“They are the ones who have reached out to us and offered to work and at the end of the day it is about the development of Trinidad and Tobago football. It goes beyond us and we always have to see the bigger picture,” Wallace said.

TTFA Director of Football Muhammad Isa said, “We have started some negotiations with the Secondary Schools Football League on things that we believe need to be looked into to outline the football in the SSFL. I am happy to say that the TTFA continues to be supportive of the League.”