Seepersad-Bachan calls for re-kindling of family spirit

Recently elected political leader of the Congress of the People Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan has called for the re-kindling of the family spirit while simultaneously celebrating its diversity saying this has always been a source of strength during difficult times.

In her Christmas Day message, Seepersad-Bachan said the celebration of the birth of the Christ-child was a joyous occasion which witnessed families coming together to spread the spirit of love, good will and cheer with each other.

“Indeed, the message of this holy season offers us the greatest hope as we look towards the future of our nation.

A message of families coming together showing joy and goodwill to our neighbours and friends, treating strangers with love and compassion and spreading simple acts of kindness to all those in need,” she stated.

“So, as we travel across our nation to visit our families and loved ones, let us remember those who are less fortunate than us. Let us remember to be blessed is to be charitable, to love is to show understanding and forgiveness and to be truly thankful is to display humility,” she added.

Seepersad-Bachan also noted that the nation’s diversity had always served as unifying force while the nation continued to face its many challenges.

“We are a nation of many races, cultures and religions but on special occasions such as this blessed season, we get to show that we are all one as we partake in the festivities with friends, co-workers, neighbours, loved ones and strangers. May we continue to live like this every day by working to rebuild family bonds in our homes, churches and communities, and together re-kindling the family spirit in our nation towards building the national family of love and caring for each other,” she stated.