Security guard charged with murder of transsexual woman

SEETA PERSAD

A 35-year-old security guard has been charged with the December 19 murder of Keil Lensay, 35, a transsexual woman who was stabbed to death and her body dumped in a garbage bin on the compound of the National Energy Skills Centre in Debe, south Trinidad. The security guard is expected to appear in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Lensay’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet and stuffed into a garbage bag. The body bore multiple stab wounds.

A police report stated that a sanitation worker had gone to the centre to collect garbage at about 5 am but found the garbage bag too heavy for him to lift. Upon opening the bag, he saw Lensay’s body.

Police said Lensay was from St John’s Road, St Augustine. On Friday, Homicide detectives received advice from attorneys at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to lay a charge of murder against the guard. Cpl Smith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 3) laid the charge.