Rose performs classics at awards ceremony

Calypso Rose performs one of her classics.

GARY CARDINEZ

MC Arthur Sandy Lewis (Calypso Rose) received the nation’s highest award December 18 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. A former calypsonian himself, President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona took pleasure in placing the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) around her neck while thanking her for all she has done for this country.

Calypso Rose headed a list of awardees who were not in the country for the Republic Day National Awards presentation on the 41st Anniversary of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Others who received their awards included Athlete Jareem Richards (Chaconia Gold), Roslyn Lauren Khan-Cummings (Public Service Medal of Merit Gold), artists and twin brothers Prabu and Parmanand Singh (Humming Bird Medal Silver).