President: Be a genuine friend this Christmas

President Anthony Carmona

Christmas is a time to reflect, to show compassion, mercy and forgive, and a time to give without expectation says President Anthony Carmona.

“There are gifts that mean much more, that cost little or nothing at all.”

Giving to others the gift of time, communication and bonding, gives added hope to those not sure of themselves especially those who are simply not happy, he said.

In a Christmas message he shared with his wife, Her Excellency Reema Carmona, he extended Christmas greetings on behalf of their children Christian and Anura.

Noting that during this season there is at times a pervading sadness in the air, he said, people can “Lend an ear, a helping hand, positive words of encouragement, be a genuine friend this Christmas. These gifts that will not wear and will stand the test of time. We must lift up rather than bring down or tear down.”

Living in a world fraught with materialism sometimes dictated by money that makes those without it feel helpless, Carmona said referring to George Dyke’s Christmas play “Even a beggar can give” that everyone without exception, can give.

During the season, he said, “we will recall the loved ones we lost and the hurt can be unimaginable, especially if that loss is the result of crime and violence.”

Noting that it pains him when people brutally killed daily “is becoming part of our statistical fanfare that diminishes life” he said, “We have to turn this around. Whether you wear a suit or walk in slippers, let this Christmas time inspire you to be champions of change.”

Christmas is not just about generosity or charity, giving alms and sharing gifts but has at its core the enlightening power of mercy and forgiveness, he said.

Quoting Pope Francis who said, “Forgiveness is vital to emotional health and spiritual survival” and that “Whoever does not forgive, does not have peace of the soul or communion of God,” Carmona said, “As a nation, we need to heal, because we need healing.”

As the nation strives to protect and preserve the earth, he said, “we must ensure an inclusive society, which justly treats with people with disabilities” and where where genuine acts of kindness become the norm.

“People must always take precedence over profit, because our society will not be judged by profits, dividends and economics, but rather how we treat the marginalised, the weak, the less fortunate and those who cannot help themselves,” he said.

In her message, Reema Carmona said as people celebrate, “we must remember that the reason for the season lies first, in celebrating life and God’s love for us all, and then, living the most productive life to benefit everyone.

She urged parents not to forsake their children and to give them love, quality time and attention so they live their adulthood with a greater sense of personal dignity, self-worth and self-esteem.

“If we wish to heal the world, then our homes must be sanctuaries,” she said.

She advised mothers and fathers tell their boy children, “that our women folk must be treated with respect” and that “compassion, mercy and forgiveness are not weaknesses but strengths.”

There is a misplaced perception, she said, that people must be in positions of authority, power, or have money to make a positive change in society.

Some of the greatest changes, she said, have been by made by people, including children who were neither elected, appointed nor socially or economically placed.

“The solutions to the world’s problems are to be found in the influential classrooms and the loving homes of the world. That perennial godly message that we must do Christmas things throughout the year is one that we must sustain and keep dear in our hearts and our daily lives,” she said.

We can all be exemplars by supporting the vanguard movement against climate change, environmental degradation and that thrust to preserve Mother Earth,” he said.