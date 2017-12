NLCB shows concern for economy

THE EDITOR: As a keen follower of horse racing for well over seven decades I wish to publicly state my appreciation to the National Lotteries Control Board for its kindness and understanding by making a contribution for the Boxing Day event.

Boxing Day racing is a national cultural event in this country’s history. Ever since the state took control of Play Whe and Lotto, the horse racing industry, which supports well over 20,000 people, lost a significant amount of revenue causing financial impoverishment to many.

It appears that hardly anyone seemed sensitive to that destructive event and so the industry has floundered for well over 20 years through no fault of its own.

The Government and its Minister of Trade should be congratulated for this recent decision. I must trust now that others will follow including companies like the National Flour Mills – which I understand supplies raw materials in the form of grain and other materials for the horses. Now is the time to share if it bolsters the economy and saves the jobs.

According to a very knowledgeable Steve Bennett, the discoverer of the buffalypso (cattle), the next step must be the encouragement of the breeding business with haste.

Without horses there can be no racing business. The Jamaicans did leave us at the starting gate but it is not too late for us to catch them in the straight. Our country buys too many race horses from Jamaica at considerable loss of our foreign exchange.

The breeding industry is another aspect of diversification left unattended because of oil dependence which can no longer be sustained. We must accept that reality and buy everything local now and demonstrate our national pride and love for ourselves first before others.

Finally, if I am to be critical, I understand that the NLCB has transferred its advertising business to a multinational when it was well served previously by local enterprise.

Wake up to the fact that this is destructive to our failed economy.

Wherever and whenever a service can be supplied by local businessmen it must become a national objective that we must serve our interests first. Make this a national rule now Dr Rowley. Thanks.

P S Moralles, Cascade