Man, woman shot in Claxton Bay

A man and a woman were shot in Claxton Bay on Saturday night and were up to yesterday nursing gunshot wounds at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the victims were at their home when they were confronted by an armed gunman. Several gunshots were heard. Neighbours called the police and emergency health services and the victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said yesterday that they did not have detailed information about the shooting.