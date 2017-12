Look Loy elected as TTFA director

Keith Look Loy

Keith Look Loy, president of the TT Super League, was unanimously elected as a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Board of Director, at Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a post on the FC Santa Rosa’s Facebook page, “The vote concluded a process that began with the decision of a TTFA Extraordinary General Meeting, held in July, that the newly-formed Trinidad and Tobago Super League should be represented in the TTFA Board. In August 2017 TTSL advised TTFA that (Look Loy) would be its representative.”

Look Loy, who is the former coach and current owner of Super League club FC Santa Rosa, has established priorities for action at the Board level – transparent and collective decision-making by the Board, effective management of TTFA technical and national teams programmes, review of the referee recruitment and training programme, effective and equitable distribution to TTFA members of FIFA and other development funding, review and overhaul of domestic club football, and servicing of TTFA debt. The outspoken Look Loy, according to the post, “also intends to review the financial arrangements of the TTFA Technical Centre currently under construction in Balmain, Couva.”