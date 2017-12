Laventille man murdered

A 35-year-old man who shot dead outside his home at Charles Street, Mango Alley on Saturday night. Residents reported hearing gunshots at about 10.35 pm.

Police were called at about 1 am yesterday and found Ajamu Whiskey’s body on the roadway. His girlfriend told police they were going to run errands at about 10.35pm when he was ambushed and shot.