Jenna Ross: Racing Toward 70.3

JELANI BECKLES and JAMES DUPRAJ

Trinidad and Tobago triathlete Jenna Ross has always been an active person. Tennis was the first sport she fell in love with and played competitively – but it wouldn’t be the last.

In 2011, she entered the sport of triathlon to raise funds for the TT Occupational Therapy Association under the guidance and training of Team Hope. “It was there I participated in my first sprint triathlon and placed first, overall female. I was hooked!” she recalls.

There was only a short break from triathlons between 2013 and 2014 to obtain her Masters in International Business, but soon after her graduation she returned to training and racing.

“Since then I have been fortunate enough to have participated in events where I have ‘podiumed’,” she says proudly, her most recent achievement being her 1st Place spot in the 30-34 age group at the MetLife Ironman 70.3 in Cozumel, Mexico.

The Ironman 70.3 series of races, organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), culminates each year with the World Championship competition. Competitors qualify for the championships during the 70.3 series in the 12 months before the championship race. The Ironman 70.3 is also known as a Half Ironman, the 70.3 referring to the total distance in miles the athletes must cover over the three disciplines – swimming, riding and running – which is half the distance covered in an Ironman.

Jenna’s performance in Mexico earned her a spot in the Ironman 70.3 Championships 2018, which will take place in South Africa in September of next year.

For the next nine months, she will be preparing for one of the biggest challenges in her life.

Swimming 1.2 miles (1.9 km), riding 56 miles (90 km), and running 13.1 miles (21.1 km) will seem an impossible task for many. However, Ross will attempt the 70.3-mile Herculean feat in the cool conditions at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

Jenna sealed qualification for the Ironman World Championships after she completed the swim in 29 minutes and 24 seconds (29:24), the ride in two hours, 35 minutes and 24 seconds (2:35:24) and the run in 1:44:28 in Cozumel.

Of her passions, she says swimming, riding, and running seem to take up quite a significant amount of her time, and definitely qualify as driving forces in her life. “I love the process of training, especially towards an ‘A race’ (main events in your race calendar). It gives me a goal to work towards and puts the effort needed into perspective, so that come race day you have done all the hard work needed and now it’s time to test yourself,” she says, adding that these passions are honed through consistency – a common theme with elite triathletes.

Explaining how she plans to tackle her training she says, "For the next two months I am basically on a strength training programme just to build a good base and to ensure I stay injury free for the next couple of months. Then I go into a sprint tri programme because I am preparing for a sprint triathlon in April. After April I will go into my base training and then my build (training) for Ironman 70.3 South Africa World Championships."

She says a surprise has been the messages and words of support, as well as others looking to her as a role model athlete. “The most fulfilling part of my journey through triathlon has been the feedback I receive – that I have been their motivation to get out there and train harder,” she says of her satisfaction knowing she can inspire and set an example for others.

Her road to South Africa has been paved with many fulfilling moments, which include being nominated for the FCB Sports Foundation Sports Woman of the Year three years running and winning the 2016 Caribbean Triathlon Championships. But her work and push are not done.

She says she has to improve on her swimming leading up to the World Championships. "My swim could definitely use work. At the moment I swim twice a week, which isn't a lot given the amount I really should be swimming. Unfortunately, my work schedule does not allow me to swim more than that and the availability of pools is sometimes an issue."

She also notes that after competing in a race she does her homework to try and find ways to lower her time in the following event. "After every race you realise this could be worked on or I can tweak that in a little way or I could shave off a bit more time with a little more effort. I definitely do think my ride can improve and my run can definitely improve as well for Ironman World Champs."

In South Africa, the temperature won’t be the same as the warm conditions she normally endures in TT. In September, the average temperature in South Africa is 14 Degrees Celsius. Jenna says with the help of a wet suit she should adapt to the conditions.

"I raced in cold conditions before with a wet suit. I know I have to prepare and ensure I am fuelled right on the day and I stay warm because that is important as well, making sure your body temperature is at a nice even temperature, so you could perform well. I don't want to be too cold and then I don't want to be too hot as well."

An administrative manager “by day”, she says her family, friends, and coaches have all been integral to her success. She believes their encouragement and support has contributed to her successes as well as her genuine love for the sport of triathlon.

She also hopes to encourage other people to push themselves to try a triathlon, a sport that truly tests both physical and mental limits.

“I would tell them to start out small and to set realistic and achievable goals that would motivate them to continue,” she says, adding, “Walk first before you become a marathoner!”

And with her new sights set to a competitive 2018, Jenna is seeking sponsorship to attend the Ironman World Championships. "I definitely am looking for sponsors. My proposal should be finished soon, and I will be sending them out and hopefully getting some positive responses. Every dollar counts; I am self-funded as I pay for myself to go to all my races and buy all my equipment. At this level it is a lot of prep work to do and it does get very expensive, so I will be accepting as much help as I can get in 2018."