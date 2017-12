Don’t insult us Mr Smith

THE EDITOR: Steve Smith, whoever he is, has a faulty memory. Or is he deliberately misleading readers?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, then Opposition leader, didn’t keep any e-mails for six months, he immediately notified the then President...who then kept them for six months.

When the Prime Minister realised it was “nothing doing” after so long...THEN, he decided to make them public through the Parliament.

Why do these political entities continue to believe we are all foolish? God alone knows.

Glen Providence via e-mail