Biput named top fighter at National Taekwondo Champs

Stefan Biput (right) with his coach Cheryl-Ann Sankar

Stefan Biput was adjudged as the Best Senior Male and Best Overall Fighter, at the Annual National Taekwondo Championships, which took place last Sunday at the East Mucurapo Secondary School.

The event was held under the auspices of the Trinidad and Tobago Taekwondo Association.

Biput, who turned 18 on December 17, continued his successful run at the event as, in 2015 and 2016, he was adjudged as the Best Junior Male and Best Overall Fighter.

Biput is a member of the “Elite Athlete Programme” and is setting his sights on the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

He trains five to six days per week under the guidance of Master Cheryl-Ann Sankar, the former national champ and Olympic representative, at her DO-JANG (club).

Biput is currently a Lower Six student at Fatima College.