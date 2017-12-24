ACP: Criminals beware

On the beat: Acting ACP Radcliffe Boxhill chats with a boy during a patrol on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Friday. Photo by Enrique Assoon

Acting ACP Radcliffe Boxill has issued a stern warning to criminals, saying they risk their freedom if they attempt to rob and steal for the Christmas holidays–especially in Port of Spain.

During a walkabout exercise on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, on Friday, Boxill said he was generally pleased with the heavy police presence and said patrols will continue to ensure the safety of shoppers and merchants.

“We try our best to maximise our presence in Port of Spain by having an officer at every corner to try and make it dangerous for criminals. We are approaching Christmas and we know how busy Port of Spain can get we want to ensure that the environment in the city is as safe as possible, last December we had a similar situation where we were able to lock down Port of Spain and December ended up being one of the months with the lowest reports of crime and we are hoping to continue that service.”

Boxill reaffirmed the commitment of the police to the business community and said officers were ready to lend support to merchants into the night as late as 10 pm. He said there was a drop in reported crimes in the capital compared to the same period last year. Beginning at the corner of Queen Janelle Commissiong and Frederick Streets, Boxill along with other senior officers made a sweep along South Quay and up Charlotte Street, meeting and interacting with vendors as they did.