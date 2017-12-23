Venezuelans suspects in weapons find

Guns, grenade-like devices and ammunition found in Woodbrook on Friday night.

Police are searching for two Venezuelan men after a search of a warehouse in Woodbrook yielded two devices that resembled hand grenades, marijuana, and an assortment of guns and ammunition.

Based on intelligence, police conducted an exercise at 10 Darrius Mahabir Street, Woodbrook around 10 pm on Friday.

There they found 2.5 kilos of high-grade marijuana, 411 rounds of assorted ammunition, one pistol with three magazines, one revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition, one 9-millimetre magazine with a capacity for 100 rounds, and the grenades.

No arrests were made but the police believe the two Venezuelans could assist with inquires as they had been occupying the warehouse for the past four months.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Surajdeen Persad and Supt Pragg, and spearheaded by ASP Michael Sooker, Cpl Sterlyn Ali, Sgt Sterling Taylor, head of the Maracas Bay Police, and other officers of the Maracas Coastal Patrol Unit.

The police also ran several exercises in Central from 6 pm in Friday to 4 am yesterday, targeting known drug blocks in the area. They arrested a number of people for small quantities of marijuana.

These exercises were headed by ASP Smith and Sgt Persad.