Tobago’s top SEA students get gift of technology

Tobago’s top performer in the 2017 SEA Examinations Shenice Stanislaus receives her award package from Rakesh Goswami, TSTT’s executive vice president, Strategic Alliance, Enterprise and Tobago Operations.

The bmobile Foundation hosted an awards presentation earlier this month at the company’s Tobago branch in Lowlands to celebrate and reward the top three performers in Tobago for the 2017 SEA examinations.

These “SEA Stars” were presented with the gift of technology in the form of a bmobile technological support package worth over $25,000 by TSTT’s executive vice president, strategic alliance, enterprise and Tobago operations, Rakesh Goswami. The package includes a mobile phone as well as a free post-paid plan and free internet for the first five years of their secondary school enrolment.

The top performers who received the packages are Shenice Stanislaus, Chelsea Low, and Kareah Manning, who are all students at Bishop’s High School, Tobago. The scholars, coined the “Queens of Data” by Goswami in his remarks at the presentation, join the top ten performers in the 2017 SEA exam to join the rank of 39 students in total who have benefited from the technology support scholarship programme since it began in 2015. The programme is part of bmobile’s ongoing commitment to enable technology to play a greater role in youth development and by extension national development.

“Each year at this remarkable event, we are profoundly inspired by the bright young minds we have met and the incredible potential they represent. We at bmobile are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of these young persons for five years of their secondary school career, as they strive towards academic and personal excellence,” said Goswami.