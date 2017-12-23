S&S Web Source clinch Norman’s cricket title

S&S’s Terrance Hinds swings for a shot while Reload’s wicket keeper Micheal Harry prepares to react , during the Finals of the First Citizens Norman’s Windball Cricket League 2017 recently. Premier League Division between S+S Web Source (black) and Reload (yellow and orange) at the Tacarigua Community Centre, Tacarigua. Final score: S&S won by 59 runs.

A brilliant all round performance by Terrance Hinds and a bit of help from a West Indies cricketer, led S&S Web Source to the First Citizens Norman’s 12-over Windball Cricket League title at the Tacarigua Community Centre Ground, recently.

Batting first in the men’s open final S&S Web Source scored a massive 118 for four. Avian Mejias top scored with 31, West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine cracked 25 and Hinds contributed 22.

In reply, Hinds took four for 17 as Reload were bundled out for 59 to hand S&S Web Source the crown.

In the Over-40 Division Final Drifters defeated Anthrax by seven wickets. Anthrax scored 70/7 with Reynold Ramsaran scoring 23, while Sunil Boodansingh pitched in with 12. Gary Cupidore was the best bowler for Drifters taking 2/7.

Gregory Webb led the chase scoring 38 as Drifters got to 71/3 to clinch the title. Alex Frederick tried to contain the Drifters grabbing 2/10.

In the Best of the Rest Final, Hard Drive got past Strike Force by six wickets.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Men’s Open Final:

S&S Web Source 118/4 (Avian Mejias 31, Sunil Narine 25, Terrance Hinds 22) vs Reload 59 (Terrance Hinds 4/17) S&S won by 59 runs

Best of the Rest Final:

Strike Force 71/4 (Reno Nanan 24, Wendell Adams 18) vs Hard Drive 75/4 (Hyden Rampersad 41, Terrance Nanan 17) Hard Drive won by six wickets

Over-40 Division Final:

Anthrax 70/7 (Reynold Ramsaran 23, Sunil Boodansingh 12; Gary Cupidore 2/7) vs Drifters 71/3 (Gregory Webb 38; Alex Frederick 2/10) Drifters won by seven wickets